Meeting discuss establishment of Anti-Rape Crisis Cells

Staff Reporter Islamabad

In order to expedite implementation of the Anti-Rape Ordinance across the country, a meeting was held under the Chairpersonship of Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Barrister Maleeka Bokhari to discuss the requirements of anti-rape crisis cells, issues related to medico-legal evidence and the capacity building of medico-legal officers and staff, at the Law Ministry on Friday.

The experts from the Federal and Provincial Health Departments, forensic labs and doctors who are members of the Anti-Rape committee headed by the Parliamentary Secretary, participated in the meeting to discuss the way forward.

Maleeka told the participants, work would continue at a fast pace in Islamabad Capital Territory and all the provincial capitals to set up anti-rape crisis cells that would act as models for the District Headquarter Hospitals in the provinces.