Meeting on development works in union councils

City Reporter

Mayor Karachi Wasim chaired a meeting to review progress of development works in union councils and to make decisions on the execution of such works. It was decided in the meeting that a monitoring committee will be formed comprsing of council members to oversee these works whereas a procurement committee of government officilas shall also be constituted to ensure transparency in the tendering process and other related activities carried out in union councils. The monitoring committee shall also monitor the tendering process.