Meet Zara Naeem – the Pakistani student who scored highest marks in ACCA

LAHORE – An ACCA student from Punjab capital city has been declared the global prizewinner for scoring the highest marks in the Financial Reporting exam conducted in December, 2020.

Zara Naeem, a student of SKANS School of Accountancy, credits this success to her father who always encouraged all the girls in the family to pursue their dreams.

Zara’s father is an ex-serviceman and holds a master’s degree.

“My father is a true role model for me. I grew up seeing him reaching great heights in his military service that always inspired me to follow in his footsteps,” Zara said in an interview.



The young woman plans to start her own consultancy firm after attaining ACCA membership.

The ACCA qualification is considered the gold standard in accountancy with recognition and presence in over 179 countries worldwide, opening doors to highly respected and fulfilling career opportunities around the world.