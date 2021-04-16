Meet Manisha Kumari – First woman DSP in Pakistan’s Sindh

By
Web desk
-
8

KARACHI – A 26-year-old woman from Pakistan’s Sindh added a feather to her cap by becoming first-ever Hindu female Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Sindh.

Manisha, the daughter of Ballo Mal, passed the examinations conducted by Sindh Public Service Commission in 2019 for the post.

Hailing from Jacobabad district of the province, she along with her family moved to Karachi for higher studies.

A human rights activist, Kapil Dev, has also confirmed the development on Twitter. He wrote, “Amidst all the negative news, here is some positive news. Manisha d/o Ballo Mal would be the first Hindu girl to have been appointed as DSP after clearing the CCE exam.”

 

Social media users have congratulated Manisha on her outstanding achievement.

Earlier, two talented women from the Hindu community had cleared the competition exams. Both Daina Kumar and Suman Pawan are currently serving as civil judges.

