Meet Manisha Kumari – First woman DSP in Pakistan’s Sindh

KARACHI – A 26-year-old woman from Pakistan’s Sindh added a feather to her cap by becoming first-ever Hindu female Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Sindh.

Manisha, the daughter of Ballo Mal, passed the examinations conducted by Sindh Public Service Commission in 2019 for the post.

Hailing from Jacobabad district of the province, she along with her family moved to Karachi for higher studies.

A human rights activist, Kapil Dev, has also confirmed the development on Twitter. He wrote, “Amidst all the negative news, here is some positive news. Manisha d/o Ballo Mal would be the first Hindu girl to have been appointed as DSP after clearing the CCE exam.”

Social media users have congratulated Manisha on her outstanding achievement.

This is really a historical occassion that Hindu Girl became ever first selectef DSP under Sindh Public Service commission CCE-10, and PML-N MNA Kheaal Das Kohistan also made a historical trend to visiting the residence of Ms. Manisha to encourage her before her family. — Mumtaz Hajano (@MHajano) April 15, 2021

Manisha D/o Baloomal from jacobabad qualified CCE-19 and selected as Deputy Superitand of Police

Hope,all parents would support and educate their daughters by breaking the stereotype taboos of conservative societies,& let them pursue the career pic.twitter.com/JYl7hunbna — Dolat Chandani 🇵🇰 (@ChandaniDolat) April 15, 2021

Earlier, two talented women from the Hindu community had cleared the competition exams. Both Daina Kumar and Suman Pawan are currently serving as civil judges.