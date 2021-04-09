Meet Dr Uzman Tariq – the Pakistani surgeon who topped global MRCS exam

RAHIM YAR KHAN – Dr Muhammad Uzman Tariq, a Pakistani surgeon, has brought an honour to the country as he topped the MRCS examination, outclassing 8,000 candidates from across the globe.

Tariq, who scored 93% marks in the examination among all four Royal Colleges of England and Ireland, has become the first ever Pakistani to bag the title.

The Royal College of Surgeons England and Ireland has four medical colleges, under which the MRCS exam is organised all over the world.

Surgeons from the Gulf, Europe, Bangladesh and India had taken part in the MRCS examination for membership to the Royal College of Surgeons.

Dr Muhammad Uzman Tariq is currently doing his FCPS training in general surgery from the Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.

What is MRCS Examination?

The MRCS examination is a crucial milestone in a surgical career; it determines whether a surgical trainee possesses the correct knowledge, skills and attributes to complete basic training and to progress to higher levels of specialist surgical training.

The MRCS examination is intercollegiate, meaning that it is common to all Colleges (The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, The Royal College of Surgeons of England and The Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland).

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/meet-zara-naeem-the-pakistani-student-who-scored-highest-marks-in-acca/

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/twitter-praises-pakistans-8-year-old-athlete-fatima-for-making-amazing-world-record/