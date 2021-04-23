Meet Areesh Fatima – Pakistan’s youngest Microsoft professional

This four-year-old prodigy has made the whole Pakistan proud with her stunning achievement at the young age when kids used to play with their toys.

Hailing from Karachi and daughter of and IT expert, Areesh Fatima took The Microsoft Certified Professional exam and cleared it outstanding marks.

She scored outstanding 831 marks in the exam, which needs minimum 700 score to pass, leaving behind adults.

With ability of quickly memorizing the things, the young professional plans to memorize the Holy Quran by the age of 6.

Her parents started grooming her computer skills after they observed her interest and curiosity in the field.

The Government of Pakistan has also celebrated the achievement of Areesh on Twitter, calling her: “Pride of Pakistan”.

Social media users have congratulated the kid on his whooping feat.

