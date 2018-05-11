Meesha Shafi’s charges against Ali Zafar

Exposed instead of exposing?

A genuine cry for help or an attempt to gain cheap publicity

Observer Report

As the events unfold and one closely looks into the allegations hurled by noted singer Meesha Shafi on April 19, 2018 against Pakistan’s top model, actor and singer Ali Zafar, it turns out that the charges are more an attempt to gain cheap publicity and a craving to be registered in global MeToo campaign than to genuinely try to expose a harasser.

As per news reports in media, Meesha Shafi is preparing to shift out of country.

While winding up her last assignments in Pakistan, she needed international credentials to carry on work with her status as a celebrity abroad.

It appears that she has tried to take advantage of the internationally acclaimed MeToo campaign to claim international fame as well as to win her latest contract in an attempt to lobby with press, local and foreign organisations besides gaining support from other colleagues and friends playing the “woman card”.

However, according to media reports, the plan has backfired locally in the masses due to her discredited statements and the way she highlighted it out of proportion on social media and making it sensationalist.

Meanwhile, showbiz stars have rallied around Ali Zafar calling him a man of character and very well-behaved person. Zainab Qayyum, as a “veteran” supermodel and a lead actor now playing mother roles, is the latest voice in Zafar’s support. “I started from scratch, peaked and plateaued, yet I’m still cruising with dignity & grace,” she wrote in a post on social media.

“I’ve spent 26 years in showbiz and lived unscathed thanks to one principle alone. You don’t have to become a member of #MeToo. Nip it in the bud before it comes to that. Female intuition is every woman’s strongest ally and armour,” writes Qayyum.

According to her it is more a face-to-face, one-on-one, and it should be #SpeakUpAndSchool the guy who initiates any sort of lewd attempt rather than #MeToo.

Leaving aside the debate of who is more truthful between Ali Zafar and Meesha, the showbiz celebrities as well as the fans of the stars (both of them are stars in their own right) have regretted use of social media for resolution of such issues. Meesha should have taken legal action first then announce it on media, they say.

On the other hand mature way of handling this issue by Ali Zafar is praised by all. He has neither issued any irresponsible statement nor tried to gain publicity. On the contrary, he has resorted to legal course rather than putting the iscase on the social media for public involvement.

Ali Zafar’s quick and opposite reaction to Meesha’s allegations was all that was required in such delicate matters that taking legal actions against the accuser or abuser instantaneously is the quintessential response. One only wishes that Meesha, being an empowered woman, would have first set this example for our society that #MeToo is much more than merely publishing long social media confessional posts.