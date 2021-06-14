Meesha Shafi, new yoga teacher in town

“This has been a dream of mine for so many years.” singer Meesha Shafi said after receiving her certification as a Yoga instructor.

Meesha took to Instagram to share a lovely pic of herself with a medal and the phrase “GRADUATION DAY!”

“Today I graduated after completing 200 hours of yoga teacher training #ytt200hr and am now a #YogaAlliance certified teacher,” the musician said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meesha Shafi (@meesha.shafi)

She went on to say, “This has been a dream of mine for so many years. In many ways, going through this intensive training during the pandemic was a blessing. It kept me anchored in a practice which took care of my physical, emotional, and mental well-being and gave me a beautiful sense of belonging to an amazing community of yogis!”

“I’m not sure if I would have been motivated to care for myself with such commitment during the uncertainties and confusion of the pandemic. I am grateful to @blissom and the depth with which the amazing teachers in their faculty share the gifts of the ancient teachings of #yoga.

Meesha also expressed gratitude to her Yoga instructors. “Thank you for your generosity and spirit”.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/lifestyle-pakistan/