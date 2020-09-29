Meesha, others booked

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cyber crime wing on Monday booked singer Meesha Shafi and eight others for their alleged involvement in a smear campaign against singer-actor Ali Zafar. The FIR against the suspects was filed for a non-cognisable offence on the order of the FIA special court. Ms Shafi, actor-host Iffat Omar, Leena Ghani, Fariha Ayub, Maham Javaid, Ali Gul, Haseemuz Zaman Khan, Humna Raza and Syed Faizan Raza have been booked under section 20 (1) of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and R/W 109-PPC. “Prior permission from the special court is required by the investigation officer to arrest the suspects as it is a non-cognisable offence,” an official told Dawn. According to the FIR, the suspects were summoned multiple times by the FIA cyber crime wing to present their defence, failing which granted a cause of criminal proceedings against them.