Meeraji remembered

Islamabad

Famous Urdu language poet Meeraji was remembered on the occasion of his death anniversary Saturday. Born into a Kashmiri family of Gujranwala on May 25,1912 and named Mohammed Sanaullah Dar, he passed his childhood days in Lahore. Meeraji began composing poetry when he was at school.Later he adopted his pen name Meeraji.

Though brought up in affluent surroundings, Meeraji left his home and family and chose to lead the life of a homeless wanderer, mostly staying with his friends and making a living by selling his songs.

Meeraji is considered to be one of the pioneers of symbolism in Urdu poetry, and especially introducing Free Verse.—APP