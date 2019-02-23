Meera claims helper looted her

Staff Reporter

Actor Meera on Friday claimed her domestic helper stole jewellery and cash from her.

“My domestic helper, Muhammad Asghar, stole money from my bag and jewellery from my house and fled,” Meera said.

“My helper had my [debit] card and its code and withdrew Rs400,000 from the ATM,” she added. “I did not receive any message from the bank regarding withdrawal of cash,” she continued.

Meera alleged, “The bank and my domestic helper were involved in stealing money from my account.”

The actor further said that she registered a case in the Defence police station but no action has been taken as yet.

“I submitted a written complaint in the bank but no headway has been made.”

