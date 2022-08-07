Daniil Medvedev arrested his recent skid of losing tournament finals by beating defending champion Cameron Norrie to win the Los Cabos Open.

The Russian came into the contest against the number 12th ranked player in the world on the back of five straight finals defeats dating back to last year’s Paris Masters in November. The 26-year-old was also defeated in the championship match of last year’s ATP Finals, dropped the Australian Open final at the beginning of 2022 to Rafael Nadal before losing championship matches on grass in the Netherlands and Germany.

His 7-5 6-0 win over the Wimbledon semi-finalist finally put a stop to this trend.

A ban on Russian players at Wimbledon due to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine meant Medvedev arrived in Mexico for the ATP 250 event for his first tournament since June.

But the Russian seems to have not missed a beat as he reached the pinnacle contest without dropping a single set.

Medvedev prefers to play on hard courts and it showed against Norrie in the Los Cabos Open final. Norrie saved two set points to level the match at 5-5 in the opening set before Medvedev found his stride and won the next eight games to seal the contest.

The Russian is preparing to defend his U.S Open crown later this month.