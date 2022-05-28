Daniil Medvedev remained on course for his first French Open triumph, beating Miomir Kecmanovic to reach the last 16.

The second-seeded Russian easily overcame the Serbian 6-2 6-4 6-2 in less than two hours on Saturday.

The U.S. Open champion does not have the grandest record in Paris reaching the quarter-finals at Roland Garros just last year after four consecutive first-round exits.

He avoided any slipups at Court Suzanne-Lenglen behind a near-flawless service game throughout to give his opponent, ranked 31st in the world, no real chance.

Medvedev found little resistance from the Serb 28th seed and broke him twice in the opening set before another early break made sure of a 2-0 set lead for the Russian.

He had arrived at the French Open with only one match on clay under his belt after undergoing a procedure to treat a hernia in April but it did not show against Kecmanovic, who tried to battle back only to be broken again at 2-2 following a lengthy rally and a slice backhand that went long.

Medvedev finished the game on his first match point, firing a forehand cross-court past Kecmanovic.

Medvedev will now take on Marin Cilic of Croatia in the next round of the French Open.