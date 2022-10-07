Daniil Medvedev continued his brilliant run at the Astana Open with a convincing win over Emil Ruusuvuori to move closer to a blockbuster clash with Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the competition.

Medvedev arrived in Astana on a two-match losing streak, after a defeat at the US Open to Nick Kyrgios and an opening-round upset in Metz at the hands of Stan Wawrinka but has been in complete control in the ATP500 event.

The Russian controlled the action from the off during his 6-3, 6-2 win over the Finn countering his power with his baseline play. He endured a minor hiccup when he was broken for 2-0 in the second set but got himself on track by playing stingy defence to seal his place in the ninth quarterfinal of the season.

After his win over Ruusuvuori, Medvedev will take on Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the semifinal of the Astana Open. The former world no.1 trails the Spaniard in their head-to-head meetings 4-1.

Medvedev is also trying to qualify for the ATP Finals for the fourth consecutive season while currently sitting fifth in the Race To Turin. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas have already qualified.

Earlier in the day, Novak Djokovic eased to a 6-3, 6-1 win over Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp to reach the quarterfinals of the Astana Open. He will take on Karen Khachanov next as he looks to seal his second consecutive title.

In other matches, Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz eliminated home favourite Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-4 in just 80 minutes to set a date with Stefanos Tsitsipas.