Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz continued to build momentum ahead of the U.S Open but big names in the women’s bracket fell in the latest round of the Cincinnati Open.

Medvedev, who suffered a shock defeat in the Canadian Open not too long ago, overcame Denis Shapovalov 7-5 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals of the Cincinnati Open. The Russian, who was barred from competing at Wimbledon, is looking to build some much-needed momentum ahead of his defence of the U.S Open title.

He will take on American Taylor Fritz in the next round who came back from a set down to beat Andrey Rublev 6-7(4) 6-2 7-5 on Center Court.

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz, a quarter-finalist at Flushing Meadows last year, also made a statement by beating former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 7-6(4) 6-1 to set up a meeting with world number 11 Cameron Norrie, who beat Ben Shelton 6-0 6-2.

Borna Coric backed up his stunning victory over Rafa Nadal by beating Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2 6-3. Greek fourth seed Tsitsipas also reached the next round after beating Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-3.

The noteworthy moments came in the women’s bracket as U.S Open champion Emma Raducanu, women’s world number 1 Iga Swiatek, world number 2 Anett Kontaveit and Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur exited the tournament in the same round.

Raducanu, who famously beat Serena Williams in her last appearance at the Cincinnati Open, was sent packing by Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-4 while Swiatek was beaten 6-3, 6-4 by Madison Keys.

Jabeur lost out to Petra Kvitova 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 while Kontaveit was beaten 2-6, 6-4,6-4 by Zhang Shuai.

Ajla Tomljanović, Elena Rybakina and Caroline Garcia also reached the next stage.