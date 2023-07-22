LAHORE – Medium to high level flood is expected in Rivers Chenab and Jhelum (upstream Mangla) along with associated nullahs of Rivers Ravi and Chenab during the next 48 hours.

Rivers Indus at Tarbela, Kalabagh and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Chenab at Marala are in low flood levels.

Widespread rains in the upper and lower catchment areas have increased the flow of major rivers.

Rivers flow are likely to increase further due to widespread rains with isolated heavy falls over catchment areas during the next 3-4 days and possible release of excess water by India after filling of dams.

According to the synoptic situation, yesterday’s trough of westerly wave over Afghanistan today lies over northern parts of the country.

Yesterday’s monsoon low over Northwest Bay of Bengal moved westwards and today lies over Southwest Chattisgarh.

Strong moist currents from Bay of Bengal and mild moist current from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of the country up to 7000. This condition is likely to continue.

Under the influence of the prevailing conditions, scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate to heavy intensity with isolated very heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of Rivers Sutlej, Ravi & Chenab along with Lahore, Gujranwala and Southern parts of Kalat Division during the next couple of days.

Scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of Rivers Indus, Jhelum, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rest of Punjab, Sindh along with Zhob, Loralai, Sibbi and Nasirabad Divisions.

Rivers catchment rainfall (mm):

Indus: Chitral (Chowni Bridge =28 & Airport=13), Islamabad (Golra=27, Zeropoint=19), Shinkiari=22, Murree=20, Bannu=19, Cherat=18, Phulra=15 Layyah=14, Darashoot=13, Buner=09, Pashat-Bajaur=08, Chhor=07, Barkhan=06, Daggar, Kurrum Garhi & Skardu=05(each), Gilgit, Bhakkar, Mithi & Kalam=04 (each), Saidu Sharif=03.

Jhelum: Chattar Kallas=55, Haraman=48, Balakot=30, Muzaffarabad (City=22, Airport=14), Garhi Dopatta=21, Sargodha (City)=18, Jhelum=13, Mangla=09, Palandri=06.

Chenab: Hafizabad=23, Chunian=18, Gujrat=14, Daulatnagar=11, Gujranwala=08,

Ravi: Lahore (Airport 209, Gulshan-e-Ravi 204, Nishter Town and Taj Pura 198 each, Johar Town 190, Lakshmi Chowk 182, Shahi Qila 177, Qurtaba Chowk 175, Mughalpura 167, Iqbal Town 164, Farrukhabad 163, Upper Mall 128, Chowk Nakhuda 126, Gulberg 115, City 113, Samanabad 104), Sahiwal=49, Narowal 68, Ravi Syphon=38,

Sutlej: Bahawalnagar=09.

Others: Karachi [North Karachi=42, Surjani Town=31, Gulshan e Maymar=17, Gulshan e Hadeed=03], Kalat=30, Ziarat=14.