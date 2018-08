Islamabad

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said River Indus at Kalabagh and River Kabul in Warsak-Nowshera Reach are flowing in low flood.

According to daily FFC report on Sunday, medium to high level flows are expected in River Chenab while medium level flows are expected in River Jhelum and local nullahs (tributaries of Rivers Ravi and Chenab during next 24 hours. All other main rivers including Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp