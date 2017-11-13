Meditation: a spiritual discipline

Meditation is a mental and spiritual discipline that teaches us to work with our minds and souls in a way that we can see the true meaning of things that cannot be seen easily. It enables one to develop devotion and has untold powers. People must seek solitude from time to time for intense spiritual practice.

Devotion enables a person to accept both joys and sorrows with equanimity of mind. The mind that engages with the world acquires its mundane qualities whereas if it is trained to meditate in solitude, wisdom results. Meditation is a practice that gives balance physically, emotionally and mentally. Today, people are using meditation to treat anxiety, stress and depression.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

