Medics to perform duty in all public hospitals on Eid days

Our Correspondents

Multan/Attock

The district government has imposed emergency at all public hospitals in connection with Eid ul Fitr under which doctors and staff will remain present round the clock at hospitals.

Deputy Commissioner Zahid Sohail paid a visit to Shahbaz Sharif and Fatima Jinnah women hospitals here on Friday and review arrangements there.

He said that beds at emergency wards had been extended. He said that all medical tests and medicines were being provided free of cost at all public hospitals.

He said that attendance of doctors and paramedical staff was interlinked with latest bio-metric system.

Meanwhile, the DC visited general bus stand and directed Secretary Regional transport authority Farooq Dogar to take strict against transporters for overcharging.

He ordered to display awareness banners of government fixed fares and examplary security arrangements be made at all bus stands.

Meanwhile, our Correspondent from Attock reported that as many as 2000 cops will provide security cover to 329 mosques, Imambargahs and Eid Gahs across the district where thout and of people will offer Eid prayer. ASP Asma Sherazi said this while chairing a meeting to review the security arrangements for Eid ul Fitr at her Office. The meeting g was attended by SHO Attock City Israr City, President Imambargah Punjtani Syed Raza Haider Naqvi, Syed Khadim Hussain Naqvi Molana Shair Baz, Molana Ghulam Muhmmad Sadiqi,Molana Hidate Uhlla. Pres Anjuman Tajran Rashad Ur Rahman and do others. ASP Sherazi said that it was the paramount duty of police to provide security to people however cooperation of the people with the police was mandatory in this context. She said that in Attock City elite force will also be deployed. ASP Amara said , on the entrance of all the mosques , Imambargahs and Eidgahs the local administration must deploy voluntears to assist police and said that body search of every individual must not be ignored .

Parking of the vehicles must also be carried out at the designated places to avoid inconvenience and any untoward incident she said. ASP Amara said that a control room has also been established at Police headquarters which will be monitored closely.