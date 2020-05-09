Medics front line heroes

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

KP minister for Health and Finance Taimor Saleem Jhagra has said that all doctors’ organizations are working together against the corona epidemic and in view of their great services and the emergency situation in the health sector, this sector will be paid first in the next budget. He said that the lockdown had been eased but the virus had not yet disappeared so we have to change our lifestyle and live with the corona virus. The provincial minister said the health system was being upgraded to deal with the corona virus as well as dengue and polio. At the same time, PPEs have been provided to all the hospitals in the province while the shortage of doctors and paramedics has been met.