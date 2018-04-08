Medicine shortage at govt hospital adding to patients’ woes

Rafiullah Mandokhail

The second largest district of the province, less-privileged and remote area Zhob has a poor health system despite its half million population. The shortage of the other medicines in general but life saving drugs in particular have added the miseries of poor patient manifold.

At the state-run district headquarters civil hospital, a senior doctor termed it the failure of both the provincial and district health department to ensure the supply of life saving drugs that has left critical patients who come from far-flung areas at the mercy of profiteers, who run their businesses around the hospital. ‘It is very unfortunate that such a big hospital is running without some crucial medicines and injections’.

He lamented. Saleh Muhammad, resident of bordering area Kakar Khurasan, who is suffering from hepatitis, said the hospital, has become a picture of neglect, forcing attendants to turn to private medicals and laboratories for medicines and tests at exorbitant rates. ‘The elite class and influential people of the area received medical treatment at the private hospitals.