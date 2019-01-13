Medicine prices rise

Medicines and life-saving drugs are the compulsory needed to fight against various diseases. Medicine not only put someone in satisfaction of recovery, yet recent report of increase in prices of life-saving drugs and medicine has disturbed those people who hardly make their three times meals a day.

After the approval of federal government DRAP (Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan) allowed increase of 9 to 15 percent in prices of medicines, which is pretty astonishing for poor. DRAP notification said that owning to rise in dollar price DRAP is compelled to take the step of increasing the prices of medicines. Federal Health minister shoudl take reasonable action for reduction in prices of life-saving drugs and medicines so that poor can buy them.

ALTAMASH SHERAZ

Lahore

