Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan imported medicinal product worth $929.355 million during the first ten months of current fiscal year, showing positive growth of 3.54 percent, as compared to the import of $897.564 million during the corresponding period of last year.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Pakistan imported 19,183 metric tons of medicinal products during July-April (2018-2019) against imports of 18,441 metric tons during July-April (2017-2018), showing increase of 4.02 percent in term of quantity.On year-on year basis, the imports of medicinal product witnessed negative growth of 19.41 percent in April 2019, when compared to the imports of the same month of last year. The medicinal imports during April were recorded at $102.009 million against the imports of $126.570 million in April 2018.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the imports of medicinal products witnessed positive growth of 21.45 percent during April 2019.