Medical test refutes overdose claim of MQM-P MPA

Upset over being criticized by the party leadership for allegedly voting for a Pakistaan People’s Party (PPP) candidate in the recently held Senate elections, a member of the provincial assembly, associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), attempted suicide late on Monday.

Dr Anwar, when asked whether Farooq had swallowed pills, said: We received reports from doctors, nurses and paramedics and there is no indication that she took any sedatives. I believe that given the current [political] context, it is possible that she was experiencing severe mental stress. Because of that, gastric pain and hyper-acidity can occur, he said.

She will be discharged soon because [while treating her], we didn’t feel for a moment that there was any danger to her life or health, he added. She was fully conscious and in her senses. A section of the media had earlier reported the incident as an attempted suicide. However, Baldia Station House Officer (SHO) Chaudhry Muhammed Aslam said,

We have only seen media reports regarding it being a case of attempted suicide. Muhammad Farooq, the legislator’s son said on Tuesday that his mother was in stable condition and will be discharged from the hospital soon. Talking to the media outside the hospital, the legislator’s father held Farooq Sattar responsible for his daughter’s condition.