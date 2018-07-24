Medical team completes Nawaz Sharif’s medical check-up, tests in Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI : A five-member medical board on Tuesday conducted tests of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif , who is serving his sentence in Avenfield reference in Adiala Jail.

The medical board headed by Dr Ejaz Qadeer and comprising cardiologist Dr Naeem Malik, Medical Specialist Dr. Shaji Siddiqui, neurologist Dr Sohail Tanvir and Dr Mashood carried out echocardiography, new ECG and kidney ultrasound of Nawaz Sharif.

Blood samples of the ex-premier were also taken for sugar, urea and creatinine tests.

The board has completed the medical inspection and tests of Sharif while the decision to admit him in hospital will be taken after receiving the reports.

Earlier, laboratory report of blood and urine tests of ousted premier Nawaz Sharif came normal. The medical report asserted that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo is not suffering from any severe kind of pain.

In the light of the tests’ report, the four-member medical board recommended Nawaz Sharif to continue taking the medicines advised to him by his personal doctors.

Nawaz Sharif reportedly fell ill at the Adiala Jail on Sunday. Sources said that he is facing multiple health issues as the former prime minister is suffering from heart, glyceride, cholesterol and diabetes.

Earlier, Dr Azhar Kiani and Dr Hamid Sharif Khan, who conducted the medical examination of the PML-N supremo, had requested the jail officials to shift Nawaz Sharif to a cardiology institute in Rawalpindi.

Caretaker Punjab chief minister Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi had also chaired a high level meeting to review application to shift ailing Nawaz Sharif to hospital.

It is to be mentioned here that PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif wrote a letter to caretaker Punjab government seeking better facilities for them at Adiala Jail.

Shehbaz had asked the authorities to ensure continuous provision of medicines and medical examination to Nawaz Sharif from his personal doctor.

Nawaz Sharif was arrested along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz upon arrival and the Allama Iqbal International Airport from London on July 13 and was shifted to Adiala Jail where he is serving the sentence awarded to him in the Avenfield reference case by the accountability court.

