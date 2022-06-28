Medical supplies lacking in Paktika, Khost: MoPH

Nabizada charity helped ‘1000 families’ in Paktika

Officials within the Ministry of Public Health expressed concerns over the shortage of medical supplies for the people affected by the earthquake in the southeastern provinces of Khost and Paktika.

The MoPH called on international organizations to ramp up aid to the vulnerable people of the earthquake.

“Some of the organizations have provided help and this process is ongoing. But many residents lost their houses and there is a need for further aid to help the people have a normal life again,” said Sharafat, a spokesman for the MoPH.

People affected by the recent earthquake also complained about a lack of access to health facilities.

“We have brought our wounded here but there are no x-rays or medicine,” a resident said.

This comes as many humanitarian organizations from across Afghanistan have pledged aid to the people affected in the earthquake.

“Despite all the efforts rapidly mobilized by the UN and humanitarian aid agencies, challenges remain; healthcare facilities premises affected and damaged, shortage of surgical medicine and supplies, and security and accessibility issues to deliver the timely support,” said the World Health Organization.

Based on numbers from officials, more than 1,036 people were killed and more than 1,500 others were wounded in the earthquake.

Meanwhile, the Nabizada Charity Committee said it has provided relief supplies to more than 1,000 families affected by the recent earthquake in the southeastern province of Paktika.

Officials within the committee said they are attempting to provide further aid to the vulnerable people in the province.

“We have brought a big shipment including food and other materials to the people affected by the earthquake in Paktika province,” said Ahmad Nazhand Rahimi, an official of the committee.

Meanwhile, the State Ministry for Disaster Management urged the aid organization to provide donations to the earthquake-affected people in Khost and Paktika.

“Today we have received $10,000 from Mr. Haris, who is the owner of Cabana hotel,” said the deputy of the State Ministey of Disaster Management, Ghulam Ghaws Nasiri.

The Union of Money Exchangers of Sarai Shahzdada said it had provided aid to vulnerable people.

“We have collected more than 22 million Afs from all money-exchangers from across the country for the people affected by earthquakes in Paktika and Khost,” said Abdul Rahman Zirak, a spokesman for the union.

A charity committee in Kabul donated food materials worth six million Afs to Khost and Paktika provinces.

“There are 10 cars which have flour, oil and rice,” said Kamran Akrami, a member of the charity.

Meanwhile, Afghan Red Crescent Society said that the survey teams are assessing the problems in the areas hit by the earthquake.

“All teams have started their work. They go from one village to another and from one district to another to find out the challenges,” said Noruddin Turabi, head of the Afghan Red Crescent Society.

Based on available numbers, the Afghan private sector has provided nearly 200 million Afs to the people affected by the earthquake.