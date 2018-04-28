Medical stores’ shutter down strike continues

City Reporter

Medical stores across Punjab on Friday continued their shutter down strike on second consecutive day.

As a result of the closure, patients are in serious trouble as it has become difficult for them to find medicines. The strike has also put the operations in hospitals at risk which is likely to be suspended.

All Pakistan Chemist Association went on a shutterdown strike on Thursday against the Drug Act 2017.

However; they were seen to be divided into two factions wherein one has announced detachment from the protesters.

The chemist association is demanding to restore Drug Act 1976.