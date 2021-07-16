Medical stores protest against ‘advance tax’

Raza Naqvi Attock

As else where in the country, shutters of hundred of medical stores were kept down to protest against the ‘advance tax’ imposed by the govt which the medical store proprietors consider as unjust and beyond comprehension decision.

The chemist and druggist associations took out protest rallies in all the six tehsils of the district which include Fatehjang, Attock, Jand, Pindigheb, Hasanabdal and Hazro and kept the shutters down.

The participants of the rallies were holding placards and banners inscribed with different slogans condemning the unjust decision of the govt pertaining to imposition of advance tax.

The office bearers of the druggist association while addressing the participants said that this govt had already increased the prices of the medicines.