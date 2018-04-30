Medical Stores owners Strike enters fourth day

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Shutter down strike of medical stores against Drug Act 2017 across Punjab entered fourth day on Sunday. Patients continue to remain in unending suffering due to the closure of several stores outside major hospitals however a few of them are open near Mayo and Ganga Ram hospital in Lahore.

Same situation also persists in other cities including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Okara, Narowal, Sadiqabad, Chishtian, Pir Mahal, Kasur and Vehari, where the medicines have become extinct as the medical stores have been shut down the on the call of All Pakistan Chemists and Drugs Association.

The protesters have announced to observe the shutterdown strike till the elimination of Drug Act 2017. Neither any action nor any negotiations have yet been announced by the government in this regard. From the past three days, the authorities continue to remain silent spectators over the strike.—INP