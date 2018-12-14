Medical shops woes

Undoubtedly, the Turbatites are facing a plethora of problems, among them is the one which relates to the patients who have to rely on fake medicines in the absence of genuine ones. Apart from this, most of medicine sellers are not well experienced and sometimes give such medicines which do not match illness. Such practices are harmful for the health of the patients, who are already caught with one or the other kind of illness.

Medicine sellers should know that their practice can lead to the loss of some precious life, therefore, they should shun such a practice. Additionally, they sell expired medicines, as they know that most of the people over here are illiterate and don’t know the niceties of medicines. It is a well known fact that in other countries only qualified people are authorized and given licence to open medical shops/stores etc. Furthermore, the population in Balochistan is already suffering from the lack of healthcare facilities, which the State is bound to provide. It is hoped that the responsible authorities would be listening.

SARFIRAZ SARWER

Turbat

