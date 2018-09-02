Medical report will determine Memon was drunk or not

Staff Reporter

Former Sindh Minister for Information and PPP Leader Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that medical report would determine whether or not MPA Sharjeel Memon was drunk.

Speaking to media persons after alleged recovery of liquor bottles from Memon’s hospital room during Justice Saqib Nisar’s visit to Ziauddin Hospital, Shah said that the party condemns it if bottles contained liquor. “We will investigate the matter to determine the truth,” he said.

Quoting a staff, he said that one bottle contained honey and the second was of olive oil. “Sharjeel Memon underwent surgery only recently so his matter should be taken on sympathetic grounds,” he said.

“Chief Justice of Supreme Court is a respected figure. And in my personal opinion, he was within his right to conduct a raid in the hospital,” he said.

Shah, however, noted that the chief justice should also pay attention to other pending cases.

According to sources, liquor bottles, cigarettes and hashish were recovered from the lawmaker’s room during the raid.

Meanwhile, Jam Muhammad, a man who was arrested from Memon’s room, said that he was a driver who was sent for two days only. “I have no idea what was in the bottles,” he added.

