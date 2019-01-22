Medical report of Nawaz ‘unsatisfactory’

Lahore

Medical reports of the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif were declared unsatisfactory after undergoing echo and thallium scan tests at Punjab Institute of Cardiology on Tuesday.

The reports indicated expansion of heart size as its muscle found thickened while Sharif’s echocardiogram (echo) test was also declared unsatisfactory.

Three cardiac tests of Nawaz Sharif were conducted at PIC including echo, thallium and electrocardiogram. Thallium report was to be issued by the hospital administration later, sources said.

