Medical reimbursement of staff not stopped: Laeeq

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Wednesday said that medical reimbursement of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s officers and employees was not stopped.

In a statement issued here, Ahmed said that Senior Director Medical Services had not been directed to stop medical reimbursement.

He said that provision of medical facilities is the right of officers and employees and it cannot be halted.

He warned departmental heads of strict action, if they take decisions themselves.He directed to provide medical facilities to the employees at KMC hospitals.