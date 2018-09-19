Medical instruments exempted from sales tax

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Government has announced exemption from sales tax on supply of various medical instruments. The exemption has been proposed through Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Bill, 2018 presented before the National Assembly a day ago. According to the bill: Exemption for Cardiac Products and Equipment enhanced – Serial No. 112.

The bill seeks to enhance the scope of exemption on import or supply of Cardiac Products and Equipment used in angiography, angioplasty and cardiac surgery.

