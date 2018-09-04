Medical experts for preventive steps against dengue

Medical experts have advised the people to take special preventive measures to protect themselves from dengue virus.

According to experts, people should properly dispose of solid waste and adopt safe water storage practices at their houses to prevent access to egg-laying female mosquitoes.

They said mosquitoes breed primarily in containers used for domestic water storage as well as discarded plastic food containers, used automobile tyres and other items that collect rainwater.

Dr Zaheer Mirani, renowned medical expert and Registrar, Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Sukkur, told APP on Monday that dengue is a mosquito-borne infection, which in recent years has become a major public health concern.

He said dengue fever is a severe, flu-like illness that affects infants, young children and adults. He added the spread of dengue is attributed to expanding geographic distribution of four dengue viruses and of their mosquito vectors.

He said the rapid growth of urban population is bringing ever greater number of people into contact with this vector, especially in areas that are favorable for mosquito breeding like where household water storage is common and where solid waste disposal services are inadequate.

Dr Mirani said dengue viruses are transmitted to humans through the bites of female aedes mosquitoes. He added that mosquitoes generally acquire the virus while feeding on the blood of an infected person. He said after virus incubation for eight to ten days, an infected mosquito is capable, during probing and blood feeding, of transmitting the virus to susceptible individuals.

He said the virus circulates in the blood of infected humans for two to seven days, at approximately the same time as they suffer from fever. He added the clinical features of dengue fever vary according to the age of the patient.

He said infants and young children may have a non-specific febrile illness with rash as older children and adults may have either a mild febrile syndrome or the classical incapacitating disease with abrupt onset and high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains, and rash.—APP

