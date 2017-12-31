In our country medical education has become a business for exploitation. What sort of medical education, training and skills are being imparted to the students, who will become future doctors treating patients.

Dozens of private medical colleges have cropped up. Some of these colleges have been housed and operating from one room. Who can justify the fake degrees freely distributed in the market? All such fraud institutions should be closed at once. These institutions are charging heavy fees. The court has taken notice of such matters. We need to take drastic measures to save the millions of the patients across the country.

J BASHIR

Lahore

