Medical education to be upgraded as per PM’s Vision

Staff Reporter

Medical education would be upgraded as per the vision of Prime Minister by bringing it at par with the international standards.

These views were expressed by Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal and Principal Post Graduate Medical University Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal while addressing Medical Education Symposium here at Lahore General Hospital.

They said that in the present era of 21st century it is the basic right of every citizen to get equal and modern health facilities for which we have to maintain standard as well and train our young doctors as per requirements. They also appreciated the efforts at wide scale being managed at Lahore General Hospital for the training of the doctors in different fields.

They said that after establishment of the Department of Medical Education last year in PGMI and Ameer Uddin Medical College, the holding of first Medical Educational Conference in Lahore General Hospital is a big achievement which will leave positive affects for the medical students.

