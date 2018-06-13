Medical, Dental Colleges entrance test

Peshawar

Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) Entrance Test-2018 for admissions in public and private sector medical and dental colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the auspices of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar will be held on July 158 simultaneously at seven different centers including Islamia Collegiate School ground Peshawar, Haripur University Haripur, Grassy Ground Saidu Sharif Swat, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Malakand University Chakdara Dir, Cadet College Kohat and Gomal Medical College New Building Dera Ismail Khan. In the previous week a total of 9365 candidates including 5282 male and 4083 female have been registered in various parts of the province.—APP