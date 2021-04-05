Medical conference

Riphah International University, and Universitas Islam Indonesia, Yogyakarta – Indonesia jointly organized International Conference on Medical Education.

The theme of the conference was “Excellence in Health Profession Education; through globalization and collaboration”.

More than 300 research papers presented and around 500 delegates from all over the world participated in the conference.

Around 40 world-renowned medical educationists graced the event and shared their experiences during various scientific sessions at the conference.