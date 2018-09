Sargodha

The entry test for admission to medical colleges was conducted here on Sunday at the University of Sargodha (UoS) main campus under foolproof security arrangements. The administration provided all facilities to 2,803 students taking the test.

More than 200 supervisors were deployed at the examination centre. Teams of Rescue-1122, 400 security personals under 6 SHOs, 105 security guards of the UoS, 55 traffic policemen also performed duties at the centre. —APP

