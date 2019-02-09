Medical college to be set up at Landhi

Staff Reporter

Minister of Labour and Human Resources Sindh Ghulam Murtaza Baloch announced to build Medical Collage at SESSI Landhi Hospital, with 25 pc reserved seats for labour’s children.

He was addressing a meeting held at Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI). Patron in Chief of KATI SM Muneer, President Danish Khan, SVP Faraz-ur-Rehman, Head of KATI’s Standing Committee on Labour& SESSI Zahid Saeed, CEO & Chairman KITE Zubair Chhaya, Former Presidents of KATI Gulzar Firoz, Masood Naqi and Vice President Maheen Salman welcomed the provincial minister on his visit to the association.

While addressing the gathering of Industrialists the minister said that water and gas supply were the basic need of industry and common people but the federation was not providing Sindh its due share. He said that he will request to the CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah to raise these issues at CCI and also address the reservations of industrialist and employers regarding EOBI. Prior to this Patron in Chief of KATI SM Muneer said that laws regarding establishing a company and regulation of industry were made before Pakistan come into being , now these laws become outdated and should be reformed to provide ease of doing business.

He said secretary labour Abdul Rasheed Solangi done great job at his department and primarily resolve the issues pertaining to the department. President KATI Danish Khan said that gas outage isn’t acceptable.

