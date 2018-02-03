Medical College, Cancer Hospital for Attock soon: Aftab

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that this Govt is committed to provide basic facilites including better edu action to the people and for the purpose billion of rupees are being spent. He said this while chairing a meeting of District Development Committee in Attock. On the occassion Deputy Commissioner Attock Rana Akbar Hayat and other officers were also present.

The Federal Minister said that in Attock a medical college will soon be established for which 1500 kanal land is being procured while establishment of Cancer Hospital is also on the cards. He said, in Attock district different schemes of metaling of roads , water supplies , drainage are being completed which will benefit a large population. He emphasised upon the officers to ensure timely completion of the development schemes with out compromising on quality of the work.

Earlier Deputy Director Development Jamal Tariq Chaudhry apprised the Federal Minister that at the under 44 schemes of buildings department at the cost of Rs 1282.798 million , 38 schemes of construction of roads at the cost of Rs 6348.630 million , 30 schemes of public health engineering at the cost of Rs 1772.416 million are under completion. Meanwhile Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad had a meeting with Chairman Municipal Committee Hazro Saeed Araaen , Vice Chairman Abdul Munaf , Councillor Sheraz Khan and discussed different issues regarding development of the area.