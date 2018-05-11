Medical camp for journalists

Rawalpindi

National Press Club (NPC) camp office Rawalpindi in collaboration with Pakistan National Heart Association (PNHA) will organize a free heart medical camp for the journalists and their family members on May 13 (Sunday).

Renowned Cardiologists will check up the journalists and their family members while free medicines would also be provided to the patients.

The medical camp will continue from 1030 to 1600 hours. Several medical tests including sugar, cholesterol, ECG, ultra sound and other check ups will be conducted in the camp.

NPC camp office Rawalpindi Incharge Abid Abbasi, President Crime and Court Reporters Association Rawalpindi Syed Qaiser Sherazi and other office bearers have appealed to the journalists to reach the camp in time for medical check up.—APP