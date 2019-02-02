Medical Board for shifting Nawaz Sharif to hospital

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Medical board has given recommendation of shifting the former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif to a hospital considering his health issues.

According to details, the newly formed medical board carried out a medical examination of PML-N Supremo at Kot Lakhpat prison.

Later, upon completion of the medical exam, board sent its report to the Home Department.

The instructions of medical board regarding shifting of Nawaz into a hospital were given considering his heart issues so that he can be treated properly with appropriate facilities. Earlier on January 25 (Saturday), Punjab government constituted a new six-member special medical board for examination of the health of axed premier Nawaz Sharif.

The special medical board was formed on the recommendations of the medical board of Punjab Institute of Cardiology for evaluation of health condition of Nawaz Sharif.

The Special Medical Board Comprises Dr Hamid Sharif Khan, Dr Muhammad Talha Bin Nazir, Dr Shahid Hameed, Dr Sajajd Ahmed, Brigadier Abdul Hameed Siddiqui and Brigadier Azmat Hayat.

Share on: WhatsApp