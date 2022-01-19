Medical board finds Nawaz Sharif’s health reports ‘incomplete’

Amraiz Khan Lahore

A medical board formed by the Punjab government to examine former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports has declared them ‘incomplete.

A medical board formed to examine Sharif’s health reports submitted in Lahore High Court (LHC) on the directions of the federal government reviewed the reports of the PML-N supremo.

A special medical board comprising nine senior doctors has submitted its assessment report to the federal government, citing the documents submitted in the LHC regarding PML-N supremo’s health as incomplete, the sources privy to the development said.

The documents only include the details of correspondence between the doctors and Sharif family no authentic reports regarding issues of platelets, bone marrow and other issues being faced by the former prime minister are provided.

The majority of the board members said that how can the doctors give assessment when the original reports are missing. PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif left for London in November 2019 following his illness as federal cabinet had granted him permission to go abroad for medical treatment. INP