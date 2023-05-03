Medical board advises Imran Khan to take complete rest

According to sources, a medical board at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust hospital has suggested “complete rest” for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, who was shot during his long march in Wazirabad last year.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, added that the medics had warned that the former prime minister’s leg would “swell” if he does not take some time to rest. In April of last year, Khan was ousted from the National Assembly by a vote of no-confidence.

According to sources within the medical board, swelling is a symptom of danger, and in such a situation, he might need another surgery. Additionally, it cautioned the PTI leader to avoid unnecessary movement and avoid applying pressure to the affected leg.

When Khan was leading the anti-government long march towards Islamabad on November 3 of last year, he was shot in the leg in Wazirabad, Punjab, while atop his container with other PTI leaders. He sustained leg wounds from a bullet.

On November 4, a day following the assault, Khan released a video statement from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Lahore in which he claimed responsibility for his injuries, stating, “These injuries are caused by four bullets that hit me.” However, on November 7, Khan claimed to CNN that the medical professionals had “took out three bullets.”

Since he was removed from power in April of last year thanks to a no-confidence vote, the PTI leader has become involved in more than a hundred cases.

The PTI chief missed several court dates after suffering injuries, and he requested medical treatment.

“My hospital, my choice, and advice for convenience” Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah poked fun at the former premier in response to the event, claiming that a bogus report was obtained from Shaukat Khanum Hospital to avoid court appearances.