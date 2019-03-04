Media’s role commendable in current situation: Buzdar

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that issues cannot be resolved through wars.

‘The only way for solution of the issues is to have talks,’ he said while talking to a delegation of Balochistan who called on him at his office, here. He expressed sorrows on the losses that occurred due to massive rains and flash floods in Balochistan and said Punjab government stands united with the brothers and sisters of the province on this time of natural calamity.

Commenting on the Indian provocation, Buzdar said Modi is disturbing peace and stability of the region for his personal interest of wining the elections.

‘Pakistan’s wish for peace should not be taken as its weakness,’ he vowed.

Punjab CM while hailing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision of freeing Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, maintained that the move is yet another proof of Islamabad’s desire for peace and stability in the region.

At least five people including children were killed in rain related incidents in different districts of Balochistan on Sunday.

The deaths had taken place after intense rain and floods damaged houses. Pak-Iran railway service remained suspended after over 600 metre railway track was damaged because of heavy rain.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has praised Pakistanis media’s positive, constructive and responsible role for peace in the region. He said that Pakistani media had performed national duty by promoting peace in contrast to Indian media’s role as a war-mongering machinery. In the current situation, Pakistani media had acted responsibly, he added.

The CM said that Pakistani media played a positive role in diffusing tensions at borders while Indian media’s negative role escalated situation during the current crisis.

He said that all negative tactics used by the Indian media had failed miserably and now it should avoid propagating war narrative.

