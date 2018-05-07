Mediamen get first aid training

Salim Ahmed

Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Punjab Provincial branch organized a two-day first aid training for journalists at its training centre in which journalists from all over the Punjab participated.

The participants were briefed as how to tackle different emergency situations related to first aid like heart attack, shock, bleeding, angina pain, CPR etc. The participants were also given practical demonstration and simulation exercise was also performed.

Dr Shaukat Ali, secretary Pakistan Red Crescent Punjab was the chief guest of the training session. While addressing the participants, Dr Shaukat read out the message of Chairman PRC Punjab Mian Muhammad Hanif and said that our moto is first to reach and first aid training is highly important for journalists as they also reach first at the emergency situations and first aid training will help them to serve the sufferers during coverage.

He further said that PRC is working without any religious, cultural and political discrimination.

At the end of training, Secretary PRC Punjab distributed certificated among the participants. Journalists appreciated the efforts of Ali Raza Mukhtar (Provincial Manager Media and Communication) for successfully conducting the training.