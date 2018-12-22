Media is the forth pillar of a State. We should respect our journalists from the core of our heart. It is the journalists who update us about the happenings in our surroundings. On Monday, an unhealthy incident took place when a private news channel’s cameraman was attacked by the bodyguard of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif outside Parliament House.

It was not a good attempt on the part of that bodyguard as he is associated with a respectable personality and a three-time Premier. The bodyguard may have his own reasons to attack the cameraman but Parliament is not the place where such type of happenings should take place. Imran is also part of my name and I earnestly hope that the Imran-led Government will look seriously into such occurrences.

EZA IMRAN

Lahore

