Media warfare

MEDIA is the weapon of democracy. Media acts as watchdog to protect public interest against malpractice and create public awareness. Media helps in fighting against corruption, nepotism, cronyism of institutional machinery and carrying out relentless campaign against them. Media which has become the fourth pillar of State considering its huge impact on people, has achieved supreme importance in the modern world and is widely considered as the fourth pillar of the State. There is also considerable awareness that the media should be responsible in what and how it reports, and how it ought to distinguish between giving information and editorializing. The multifaceted nature of media is determined by its involvement in almost every walk of life. It has a power to make things undergo into conversion. Propaganda and psychological warfare through media is an old belief. Media in both India and Pakistan are important “stakeholders” during times of intense tension between the two countries. Previous studies have suggested the “nationalistic” role of the media in relation to India and Pakistan conflicts

Ever since a suicide attack in Pulwama, Kashmir, killed more than 40 paramilitary Indian soldiers on Feb. 14, India’s television news networks have been howling for blood, as have ordinary citizens on social media. The attack was carried out by a suicide bomber from the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist group, which India blames Pakistan for nursing and sponsoring. The Indian media has done nothing but created confusion and spread misinformation regarding the events that materialized after the Pulwama attack, including Indian Air Force intruding into Pakistan’s airspace and in retaliation Pakistan downing two Indian military jets. Indian media, without further investigation reported that 300 militants were killed in an Indian bombing in Pakistan’s Balakot region, citing government sources. However, Pakistan denied the reports and maintained that India had hit nothing, but trees. Indians also called out their media for “spreading hate” soon after Prime Minister Imran handed back the Indian pilot as a peace gesture. Social media users had posted pictures of journalists, who rallied for war, with captions “boycott fake media” and “boycott hate speech”. The Modi era coincided with an exponential rise in the use of social media in India, a medium that this government exploited to the hilt to target critics, mobilise public opinion, and use tags like “anti-national,” to discredit anyone showing a hint of circumspection with the state narrative. It is estimated that between 2016 and 2018 alone, the number of Indians using social networks grew from 168 million to 326 million, making it a handy tool for the ruling party to spread half-truth and fake news through a cobweb of unofficial accounts and unleash trolls to attack journalists who tried to counter them.

Indian media terms Pakistan-administered Kashmir as "Pakistan-occupied Kashmir" or PoK. The phrasing of territories as "occupied" or "held" by mass media propagates a sense of illegal occupation, even though the status of the region has been in dispute since the 1947 partition that split India and Pakistan. Pakistani media had performed a positive role in a responsible manner during recent Pakistan-India stand off. Pakistani media has been doing responsible, accurate and factual reporting during current standoff between Pakistan and India contrary to India media which is hell bent on war mongering and panic-driven reporting. Today is the age of promoting ideas and media is an important vehicle to meet this end. Pakistan proved that it is responsible nation which retaliated to Indian aggression in a very calculated manner. Modi's war mongering posture is defaming India on international front. DG ISPR warned that the Pakistan Army's battle-hardened forces would provide a military response that would catch India unprepared if and when necessary DG ISPR pointed out that 64% of Pakistan's population is youth, which is the target of fifth generation warfare, and his statement is directed at the youth, in order to provide them context to understand the events. "We have a history of 72 years, and since our independence in 1947, India has been struggling to accept this reality till this date.

In October 1947, India attacked Kashmir, and for the past 72 years, their reign of terror is spreading violence in Kashmir. DG ISPR noted that becoming a nuclear state provided Pakistan a stronger deterrence because it deprived India of the advantage of threatening us with a conventional war. Mumbai attacks happened during a period when our war against terror was reaping great successes, while stating that Pakistan is united in its stance on the issue, it is important for India not to undermine our military capability, he warned, “Don’t mess with Pakistan. India is the greatest democracy in the world, and two democracies cannot go to war. “Democracies never fight a war, and being a secular country and the greatest democracy in the world, it is important to safeguard minorities. International community lauded Pakistan Army’s success in the Radd-ul-Fasaad operation, which has helped eliminate multiple terrorist and terror abettors, and safeguarding the borders of Pakistan against terror activities and their sponsors. Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia, is thought to be the key proponent of its hybrid war philosophy, first delivered as part of his address to the Academy of Military Sciences in March 2018. Indian Media published in “The Print” DG ISPR as Gerasimov of Pakistan.

